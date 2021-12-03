Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 499,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.46. 753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,757. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,593,000 after buying an additional 83,078 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

