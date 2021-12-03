Heineken’s (HEINY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Heineken has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

