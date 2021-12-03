Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

