Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-2.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.76. Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.700-$11.900 EPS.

NASDAQ HIBB traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,405. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.88.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.83.

In other Hibbett Sports news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 70.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

