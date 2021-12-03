Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $72.16, but opened at $76.54. Hibbett Sports shares last traded at $64.79, with a volume of 17,655 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $952.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 47,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

