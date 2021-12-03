Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has increased its dividend by 500.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

