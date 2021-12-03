Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HI opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

