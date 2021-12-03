Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Shares Up 4.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) shares traded up 4.8% on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $142.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Hilton Worldwide traded as high as $138.20 and last traded at $136.24. 52,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,228,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.96.
HLT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.71.
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,789,827. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,073.77 and a beta of 1.25.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
