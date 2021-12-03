Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Shares Up 4.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) shares traded up 4.8% on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $142.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Hilton Worldwide traded as high as $138.20 and last traded at $136.24. 52,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,228,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.96.

HLT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,789,827. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,073.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.