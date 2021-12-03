Hoese & Co LLP Sells 140 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hoese & Co LLP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $4.35 on Friday, hitting $293.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,696. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

