Hoese & Co LLP Sells 720 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 371,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,761,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Acas LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $81.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,819. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.35 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

