Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 38.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the second quarter worth $305,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the second quarter valued at $3,655,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 303.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

HOFT stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. Hooker Furniture Co. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.52 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.