Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 60,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

