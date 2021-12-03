HTMLCOIN Trading Down 53.8% Over Last Week (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 53.8% lower against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and $7,928.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000103 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00140538 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Bonfire (FIRE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

