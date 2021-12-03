I/O Coin Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0858 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $4,051.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00308650 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00010333 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004159 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,262,247 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

