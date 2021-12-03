Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Tops $10,531.00 on Major Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $10,531.00 or 0.19142899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $348.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00062444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00071825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00092204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.89 or 0.07843462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,026.94 or 1.00026110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

