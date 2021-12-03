Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Up to $21.16

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.16, but opened at $22.18. Icosavax shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 280 shares trading hands.

ICVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icosavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Icosavax Inc will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

