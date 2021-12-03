IDE Group (LON:IDE) Shares Up 17.5%

IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE) shares shot up 17.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.41 ($0.02). 593,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,004,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £5.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67.

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact center, and unified communication; network and connectivity services, including MPLS network, cloud connectivity, LAN/WAN, and wireless services; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

