Idle One Day Volume Tops $139,660.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00006109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $139,660.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Idle has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00063134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00071898 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,470.51 or 0.07981599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00091756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,128.04 or 1.00210389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,871,033 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.