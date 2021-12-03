IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Short Interest Up 24.3% in November

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 11,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in IHS Markit by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 88,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,921,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

INFO traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.08. 56,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42 and a beta of 0.99. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $132.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.91.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

