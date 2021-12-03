Impossible Finance (IF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $359,967.00

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00002846 BTC on major exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $359,967.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Impossible Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00063370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00070178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00092741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.09 or 0.07789808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,459.33 or 0.99173415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.