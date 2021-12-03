Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC) Insider Andrew Williams Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC) insider Andrew Williams bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($62,712.31).

Induction Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £45.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. Induction Healthcare Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.57.

Induction Healthcare Group Company Profile

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers Induction Switch, a communication and sharing platform that enables healthcare professionals to connect and collaborate securely with the people they need within a complex clinical environment; MicroGuide, a platform to create, edit, and publish structured and governance-controlled guidance and policies; Zesty, a digital platform that allows patients to book appointments, read appointment and clinical letters, store a local copy of clinical record, and provide data to care teams remotely; and HealthStream that reads and writes demographic, appointment, and clinical record data.

