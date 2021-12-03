Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. Infinera reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of INFN remained flat at $$8.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 155,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,059. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. Infinera has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

