Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of IFJPY opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. Informa has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

