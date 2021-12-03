Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IFJPY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $12.49 on Friday. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.