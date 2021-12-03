Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.11. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:IEA traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.84. 822,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,832. The stock has a market cap of $472.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

In other news, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $144,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at about $135,114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 414.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 963,607 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 45.3% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 61.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

