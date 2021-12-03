Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Short Interest Up 23.7% in November

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,342,600 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 2,701,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33,426.0 days.

IFSUF stock remained flat at $$11.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFSUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

