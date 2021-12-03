Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Down 25.2% in November

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,400 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 857,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Inhibrx stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. 1,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,830. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44.
Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 29.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.
About Inhibrx
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
