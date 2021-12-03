Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Down 25.2% in November

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,400 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 857,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Inhibrx stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. 1,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,830. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

INBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 29.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

