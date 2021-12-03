Innovative International Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:IOACU) Quiet Period Will End on December 6th

Innovative International Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IOACU) quiet period will end on Monday, December 6th. Innovative International Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Innovative International Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Innovative International Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

