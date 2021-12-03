Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Short Interest Update

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the October 31st total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of INPX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 31,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,857. Inpixon has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inpixon by 1,055.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 512,920 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inpixon in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inpixon by 83.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inpixon by 38.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,714 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inpixon by 103.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 446,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

