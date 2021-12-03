Insider Buying: 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 27.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 130,019 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter worth $51,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.04.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

