Insider Buying: Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) CFO Acquires $24,899.20 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) CFO Quint O. Turner purchased 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $24,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ATSG stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

