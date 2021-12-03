Insider Buying: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Purchases 16,688 Shares of Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 16,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $501,808.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BVH opened at $30.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $646.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $33.49.
Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BVH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.
About Bluegreen Vacations
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.