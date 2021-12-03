Insider Buying: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Purchases 16,688 Shares of Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 16,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $501,808.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BVH opened at $30.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $646.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $33.49.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BVH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.