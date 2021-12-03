Insider Buying: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) SVP Purchases $45,160.50 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.28. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $79,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

