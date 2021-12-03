Insider Buying: Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Director Purchases 60,304 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Director Rubertis Francesco De purchased 60,304 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $761,036.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rubertis Francesco De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Rubertis Francesco De bought 56,706 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $663,460.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Rubertis Francesco De bought 11,817 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $134,004.78.

Shares of CNTA opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,251,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,887,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

