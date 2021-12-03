Insider Buying: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) CEO Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

