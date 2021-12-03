Insider Buying: CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) insider Matthew Rowe acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$19,800.00 ($14,142.86).

Matthew Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Matthew Rowe bought 5,590 shares of CountPlus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,590.00 ($3,992.86).

On Monday, November 22nd, Matthew Rowe bought 15,903 shares of CountPlus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,189.25 ($11,563.75).

On Friday, November 19th, Matthew Rowe bought 40,844 shares of CountPlus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,783.41 ($29,845.29).

On Wednesday, November 17th, Matthew Rowe acquired 31,054 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,302.43 ($22,358.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

