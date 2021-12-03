Insider Buying: CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Director Buys $260,400.00 in Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Director Anthony B. Semedo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.93 million, a P/E ratio of 620.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CryoLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

