Insider Buying: Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Brendan Joseph Keating bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $11,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 29th, Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 479 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,748.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 1,100 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $13,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 4,000 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,200.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 2,000 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $23,680.00.

Shares of Nicholas Financial stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $150.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,177,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,385,000 after buying an additional 88,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

