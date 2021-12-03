Insider Buying: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Buys $558,792.50 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 107,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $558,792.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 16,637 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.50.

QRHC opened at $4.86 on Friday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 million, a PE ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the first quarter worth $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

