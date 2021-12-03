Insider Buying: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Erica J. Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $630,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $43.83 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SILK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

