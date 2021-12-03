Insider Buying: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Buys 25,789 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 25,789 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $81,235.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 64,055 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $197,289.40.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 79,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $248,060.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 32,281 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $85,867.46.

On Friday, November 19th, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 1,522,200 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,805,500.00.

Shares of LOV opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

