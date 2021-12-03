Insider Buying: Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $30.93 on Friday. Sylvamo Corp has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sylvamo Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

