Insider Buying: United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Michael Hogan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Hogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Hogan bought 10,000 shares of United Insurance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00.

Shares of United Insurance stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,668. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $188.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.73.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance in the third quarter valued at $1,012,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Insurance by 98.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 339,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 168,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the third quarter valued at $604,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 710.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,219 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UIHC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

