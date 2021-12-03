Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CAO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AAON stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,470. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.43. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 28.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,843,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AAON by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,383,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

