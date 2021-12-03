Insider Selling: B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Sells £12,415.81 in Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) insider Nicholas Hugh Carter sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total value of £12,415.81 ($16,221.34).

Nicholas Hugh Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Nicholas Hugh Carter purchased 1,962 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £6,396.12 ($8,356.57).

LON:BPM opened at GBX 324 ($4.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 326.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 317.96. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £121.39 million and a PE ratio of 8.93.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.