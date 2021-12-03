Insider Selling: Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Sells $149,119.11 in Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Mark P. Folse sold 5,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $149,119.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $28.02 on Friday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $29.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $571.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 114.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $713,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 19.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

