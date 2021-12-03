Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CHD stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $94.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $78,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after acquiring an additional 489,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

