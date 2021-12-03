Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells 5,668 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $155,189.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CRNX traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 210,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,714. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $28.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,492,000 after purchasing an additional 180,632 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 608,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 338,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

