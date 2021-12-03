Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells 5,668 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $155,189.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CRNX traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 210,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,714. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $28.78.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
