Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $241,566.86 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $241,566.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $209.35 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.54 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of -252.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.79.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

