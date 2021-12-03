Insider Selling: Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Insider Sells 5,283 Shares of Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DGII stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 108,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,807. The company has a market capitalization of $764.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. Digi International Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Digi International by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 21.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

